Pakistan wastes 38 million cubic feet water amid poor planning annually: Experts

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 06:46 PM

The water experts on Wednesday stressed the need to build new reservoir to utilize water resources as the country wasted 38 million cubic feet of water annually due to poor planning and strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The water experts on Wednesday stressed the need to build new reservoir to utilize water resources as the country wasted 38 million cubic feet of water annually due to poor planning and strategy.

The experts made the remarks during a distinguished lecture organized by Chair, Lawfare and International Law at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on the theme 'Indus Waters Treaty 1960: Way Forward for Pakistan'.

Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters, Syed Muhammad Mehr Ali Shah in an extensive talk on water sharing accord between India and Pakistan said that the framers of the Indus Waters Treaty 1960 were aware of the sensitivities of disputes that might arise over the period of time, and that was why the legal document embodied ways and mechanisms to address irritants in an amicable manner.

He said that Pakistan had the capacity and the capability to scientifically monitor the water flowing trends, emanating from India, and through the use of modern technology was aware of its requirements.

He stressed the need for more water reservoirs so that the pilferage could be minimized.

Commenting on the legal aspects, he elucidated that if any initiative undertaken by India was objected by Pakistan, then until the dispute was resolved even if the project was completed, it would not attain any legal status.

He also pointed out that exchange of data between the two countries was a fundamental part of the agreement, and observed that the treaty was organic in essence.

Opening the discussion, Director Research IPRI, Dr Rasshid Wali Janjua said that around 38million cubic feet of water was wasted by Pakistan as it flowed downstream south into the Arabian Sea, and there was need for proper water planning and reservoirs.

Commissioner Shah said that neither Pakistan, nor India, could unilaterally abrogate the Indus Waters Treaty.

However, the question is does the treaty have the forceful arm to hold revisionist states accountable for violations? This is where international arbitration and jurisprudence is necessitated.

On an average Pakistan receives 171mcf water on an area of 1.16 mln sq km. Some of the major infrastructures erected by Pakistan are Tarbella, Mangla and Chashma dams, and the country is home to 18 barrages.

The total hydropower generation is to the tune of 9389MW.

He underscored the need for a countervailing strategy, and said that appropriate initiatives were needed in the legal, economic, political and environmental spheres, especially to cope with climate change realities.

The intention was to create a water-secure Pakistan, he added.

