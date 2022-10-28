Pakistan Water Week celebrations concludes in a ceremony

The five-day-long Pakistan Water Week celebrations concluded on Friday in a ceremony held here to award the winners of the various competitions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The five-day-long Pakistan Water Week celebrations concluded on Friday in a ceremony held here to award the winners of the various competitions.

The Water Week celebrations were arranged by the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), in collaboration with International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan and partners through a series of activities.

Water week aimed to share knowledge with the stakeholders, particularly mainstreaming youth by providing them with an opportunity to share their knowledge and visions for a water-secure future.

The theme for this year's water week was "Role of Water-Food-Energy and Ecosystem Nexus for a Climate Resilient Pakistan".

A series of events were organized to achieve the intended objectives of Pakistan Water Week 2022.

A three-day international conference was organized from October 24-26 in a local hotel.

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Dr Ahsan Iqbal inaugurated the International Conference.

Several eminent national and international experts focused on a range of water challenges and required measures under the influence of climate change.

The international conference was followed by the two-day national workshop organized at PCRWR, Islamabad on October 27-28.

The workshop consisted of icebreaker activities and energizers such as an industrial exhibition, students' competitions (debate, poster, essay writing, student board games, student final year projects, documentaries, urban sculpture and Art), a mass awareness campaign etc.

The technology show-casing exhibition was inaugurated by the Federal Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah. The inaugural session was followed by a media interaction session focused on "Optimal strategies for water conservation and sustainable water resource management". While students' competitions were also held from October 27-28.

At the end of the day, a closing ceremony of the event was organized to award the winners of the student competitions.

Mr Haile Gashaw, Chief WASH UNICEF Pakistan, Dr Yousaf Filali-Meknassi, Country Director UNESCO, and Dr Rachael McDonnell, Deputy Director General IWMI embraced the closing ceremony and appreciated the initiative of Pakistan Water Week to address water issues in the country and emphasized the need of these events time to time for community and youth awareness.

This will contribute towards the sustainability of the water and food sectors in the country.

The winners of the competitions were awarded cash prizes, certificates and shields during the closing ceremony.