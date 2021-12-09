Pakistan Water Week concludes with prize distribution among winners

Pakistan Water Week 2021 celebrations concluded here on Thursday after prize distribution among the winner students of Essaycon, Debate, Poster and Water Board games competitions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Water Week 2021 celebrations concluded here on Thursday after prize distribution among the winner students of Essaycon, Debate, Poster and Water board games competitions.

Pakistan Water Week was arranged by the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), in collaboration with International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan and CGIAR's Water Land and Ecosystem (WLE) flagship program.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Qamar uz Zaman, the Vice Chancellor, the University of Arid Agriculture, Rawalpindi remarked that Pakistan Water Week 2021 is an effective platform to initiate water conversation awareness that tackle with various dimensions of water issues, including their technical, political, legal, environmental, developmental and economic aspects.

The Additional Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr Atta ur Rehman congratulated all the students as well as to the organizers.

He further added that fresh water is a limited resource and it is in our hands to conserve it.

Dr Claudia Ringler, Deputy Divisional Director, International food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) congratulated the IWMI Pakistan, PCRWR and partners for the success of Pakistan Water Week 2021.

She further remarked that she foresees more of such event inspiring international audience showing the commitment of people of Pakistan towards a water secure future.

Dr. Mohsin Hafeez, Country Representative, International Water Management Institute (IWMI) remarked that this will be a regular activity in each year.

Earlier, Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman, PCRWR while welcoming the guest remarked that young generation can play a vital role in future in resolving water issues and can bring a radical behavior change towards water conservation.