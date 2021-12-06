UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Water Week Kicks Off To Explore Sustainable Ways In A Climate Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan Water Week kicks off to explore sustainable ways in a climate crisis

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Water Week 2021, a four-day international conference aimed at bringing together academics, government officials, NGOs, and policy experts from home and abroad to discuss the water issues facing the country begins on Monday.

The conference, which will continue till Thursday in the Federal capital, under the theme 'Needs for Sustainable Water Management in a Climate Crisis for Indus Basin', has been organised by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) and CGIAR Research Program on Water, Land, and Ecosystems (WLE).

Director General IWMI Mark Smith who was a keynote speaker at the event, highlighted that globally, water security is under pressure like never before. "Stresses on water resources are converging – as population growth drives down per capita availability of fresh water, and like water for agriculture and expanding cities drives up demand, so much of the waste water we generate goes untreated. "Now, on top of these forces, we have to wake up to climate change – we have to be clear that 'climate change is water change' - and that therefore water security has never been more important or more urgent," he added.

Smith said Pakistan and the Indus Basin face these same challenges, but with even greater intensity. "The implication is that this conference should be the start of a transformational journey for water management in Pakistan – to safeguard the poor and marginalized communities and all the people of Pakistan.

" IWMI Country Representative, Dr Mohsin Hafeez, on the occasion, warned that Pakistan will be facing water scarcity by 2035, especially in the face of climate change. "COVID-19 has also emphasised the importance of strengthening the resilience of water supply systems. Pakistan needs to redouble its efforts to achieve the goal of becoming an upper-middle-income country on its centenary anniversary in 2047. Therefore, the development investments and policies need to be informed by research, not hypotheses, no matter how plausible those hypotheses maybe," he told the gathering.

The Pakistan Water Week provides the best international scientific practices and guidance for future investment to develop more climate-resilient water and land solutions in the Indus Basin, he added.

The conference, first of its kind, will also focus on digital innovations, climate-resilient solutions, nature-based solutions, and the role of women's leadership and of the media in the context of water will also be explored.

The main purpose of the event is to identify strategies to meet the competing water needs of different sectors, identify sustainable water management strategies that take climate change into account.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Water Agriculture Same Women Media Event All From Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Canadian artists celebrate Chanukah and UAE Golden ..

Canadian artists celebrate Chanukah and UAE Golden Jubilee at Israel Pavilion

11 minutes ago
 Chinese-built national road inaugurated in S.E. Ca ..

Chinese-built national road inaugurated in S.E. Cambodia

11 minutes ago
 Youngsters to get equal, merit-based opportunities ..

Youngsters to get equal, merit-based opportunities under 'Kamyab Jawan Sports Dr ..

11 minutes ago
 Chinese astronauts to give space lecture on Dec. 9 ..

Chinese astronauts to give space lecture on Dec. 9

18 minutes ago
 NAB plans to create public awareness against corru ..

NAB plans to create public awareness against corruption

18 minutes ago
 KPRA to hold three-day registration drive in Pesha ..

KPRA to hold three-day registration drive in Peshawar

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.