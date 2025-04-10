Pakistan, WB Discuss Strategic Energy Sector Collaboration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 11:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and World Bank’s Regional Director for South Asia, Pankaj Gupta, on Thursday discussed strategic partnerships and technical support to advance Pakistan’s energy sector.
The meeting focused on accelerating sustainable energy development, enhancing infrastructure, and addressing key challenges in the oil and gas sectors.
Ali Pervaiz reiterated the government’s commitment to modernizing Pakistan’s energy landscape through integrated energy planning, improved efficiency, and clean energy initiatives.
He emphasized the importance of international collaboration and investment in meeting the country’s long-term energy security and sustainability objectives.
Pankaj Gupta reaffirmed the World Bank’s continued support for Pakistan’s energy reforms and expressed optimism about expanding cooperation. He acknowledged the progress made by the government and discussed potential technical assistance programs to further strengthen institutional capacity and infrastructure.
The Petroleum Minister thanked the World Bank for its longstanding partnership, underscoring the importance of such engagements in achieving national energy goals.
Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination for upcoming projects aimed at fostering economic growth and promoting energy sustainability.
Senior officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and the World Bank also attended the meeting.
