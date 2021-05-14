UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Welcomes 3-Day Eid Ceasefire In Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 08:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday told his Afghan counterpart, Mohammed Haneef Atmar, that Islamabad welcomed the 72-hour ceasefire between Taliban and the Afghan forces, marking the end of Ramadan.

"[Qureshi] underlined that Pakistan welcomed the announcement of the three-day Eid Ceasefire by the Afghan parties recently, emphasized that efforts should continue for a permanent ceasefire & reaffirmed Pakistan's support to the #AfghanPeaceProcess," Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri tweeted.

The diplomat added that the sides also discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"They also agreed to maintain high-level bilateral exchanges & work together for further consolidation of Pakistani-Afghan relations," Chaudhri wrote.

Eid in islam marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which ended on May 12 this year. A three-day mutual ceasefire by the Taliban and Kabul has been an annual practice since 2018.

Despite the ongoing peace talks, the Afghan government and the Taliban continue fighting each other on the ground. The confrontation unfolds on the backdrop of the withdrawal of US-led foreign troops, which is expected to complete by September 11.

