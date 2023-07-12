Pakistan welcomes adoption of UN HR Council resolution against religious hatred: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan welcomed the adoption of the resolution at the United Nations Human Rights Council titled "Countering religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence".

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the incidents like public desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden could not be tolerated at all.

"All religious symbols, holy personages and Divine Books are equally sacred for followers of all faiths.

Those indulging in such despicable & vile acts as the burning of the Holy Quran in the name of freedom of expression need to be called out publicly," the prime minister stressed.

He said that humanity was better served by a consensus on the resolve to safeguard their shared values of religious tolerance, pluralism and respect for all faiths.

The prime minister also expressed gratitude to all the member countries of the UN Human Rights Council that supported the resolution moved by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).