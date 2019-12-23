Pakistan welcomes announcement of preliminary results of Afghan presidential elections

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Welcoming the announcement of preliminary results of Afghan presidential elections, Pakistan on Monday said the completion of presidential elections was a crucial step for political stability of Afghanistan and the South Asian region.

"Pakistan welcomes the announcement of preliminary results of Afghan presidential elections, held on 28 September, 2019.

We note that the final results would be announced after completion of adjudication process within the stipulated time as per Afghan electoral laws," Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui, in a statement, said.

"We support Afghanistan's democratic process and acknowledge that completion of Afghan presidential elections is a crucial step for political stability of Afghanistan and South Asian region," she added.