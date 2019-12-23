UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Welcomes Announcement Of Preliminary Results Of Afghan Presidential Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 05:39 PM

Welcoming the announcement of preliminary results of Afghan presidential elections, Pakistan on Monday said the completion of presidential elections was a crucial step for political stability of Afghanistan and the South Asian region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Welcoming the announcement of preliminary results of Afghan presidential elections, Pakistan on Monday said the completion of presidential elections was a crucial step for political stability of Afghanistan and the South Asian region.

"Pakistan welcomes the announcement of preliminary results of Afghan presidential elections, held on 28 September, 2019.

We note that the final results would be announced after completion of adjudication process within the stipulated time as per Afghan electoral laws," Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui, in a statement, said.

"We support Afghanistan's democratic process and acknowledge that completion of Afghan presidential elections is a crucial step for political stability of Afghanistan and South Asian region," she added.

