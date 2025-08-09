Pakistan Welcomes Azerbaijan, Armenia Peace Agreement: PM
Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 11:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan welcomed the historic peace agreement signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia at the White House Summit under the auspices of US President Donald J. Trump
“This landmark development marks the dawn of a new era of peace, stability, and cooperation in the South Caucasus, a region that has endured decades of conflict and human suffering. We congratulate President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on this historic agreement, that reflects wisdom, foresight and sagacity in charting a course for a peaceful future for their region,” the prime minister posted on X account.
He further said that Pakistan had always stood by the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan, and stood with them at this proud moment of their history.
“We also appreciate the facilitation role of the United States, under President Donald Trump, in bringing the two sides together and securing an agreement that opens new avenues for trade, connectivity, and regional integration. It is our hope that this spirit of dialogue will serve as an example for other regions facing protracted conflicts,” he added.
