Pakistan Welcomes Ceasefire Between Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Republic

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan welcomes ceasefire between Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Republic

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Monday welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement between the governments of Republic of Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

"We remain confident that both of the countries would be able to resolve the issue amicably through dialogue and peaceful means," Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Serious clashes erupted after the communities of the two neighbouring countries contested over water facility along their long border.

According to media reports, the death toll from these clashes risen to 46 with hundreds others injured and dozens of homes and buildings destroyed.

