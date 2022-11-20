UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Welcomes COP27's Loss And Damage Fund; Urges Early Operationalisation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan welcomes COP27's Loss and Damage Fund; urges early operationalisation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Sunday welcomed the establishment of a fund to address loss and damage caused by climate-induced disasters and called for its early operationalization to bridge a major gap in the climate finance architecture.

The foreign office spokesperson, in a statement, said that the consensus decision taken by the COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh (Egypt) was a momentous achievement, especially for the Group of 77 and China, as the developing countries have been demanding such a fund for the past 30 years.

The spokesperson said the catastrophic climate change-induced floods in Pakistan early this year that resulted in losses and damages of over US$ 30 billion refocused global attention on this critical issue.

"Pakistan, as Chair of the Group of 77 and China, galvanized support for the establishment of Fund in COP 27 in Sharm El- Sheikh, first by having it placed on the Agenda of the Conference, and then pushing for a consensus agreement." The dedicated "Fund for Loss and Damage" will address losses and damages in developing countries, such as Pakistan, which were particularly vulnerable to the adverse impacts of Climate Change.

"Pakistan congratulates the developing countries for their exemplary solidarity and steadfastness in pushing their case for a Fund for Loss and Damage. We also appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the developed countries in recognizing the urgency to act on loss and damage," the spokesperson added.

Pakistan also appreciated the Egyptian Presidency of COP27, especially Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, as well as UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell, for the historic breakthrough.

"We look forward to early operationalization of the fund, with the hope that the Fund would bridge a major gap in the climate finance architecture. As part of its climate diplomacy — given that we are one of the most climate-vulnerable countries — Pakistan would continue to constructively contribute to global climate change debate, negotiations and action," the spokesperson added.

