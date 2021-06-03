UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Welcomes Easing Of Vista Restrictions By Kuwait For Pakistanis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:09 PM

Pakistan welcomes easing of vista restrictions by Kuwait for Pakistanis

Pakistan on Thursday welcomed the easing of visa restrictions by Kuwait for Pakistani nationals as it had resolved the long pending matter between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Thursday welcomed the easing of visa restrictions by Kuwait for Pakistani nationals as it had resolved the long pending matter between the two countries.

"The Government of Kuwait has recently agreed to ease visa restrictions for Pakistani nationals, which had been in place since 2011. Pakistan welcomes the resolution of this long pending matter between the two countries," a Foreign Office statement said.

The foundation for this development was laid during a series of engagements between Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Kuwaiti counterpart.

The meetings entailed extensive deliberations on the matter of easing visa restrictions for Pakistani nationals, the statement said.

The FO further said in accordance with the commitments reached between the two foreign ministers, Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior extended invitation to the Minister of Interior of Pakistan to visit Kuwait and formalize lifting of visa restrictions imposed on the Pakistani nationals.

Accordingly, Minister of Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad undertook a visit to the State of Kuwait on May 30-31 and met his counterpart, Sheikh Thamer Ali Al-Salem, it added.

The discussions held between the two ministers paved way for the development of framework for easing of visa restrictions for the Pakistani nationals, the statement said.

"Pakistan accords high importance to its fraternal ties with Kuwait, which are firmly rooted in shared faith and values. The bilateral relationship is marked by high-level visits and growing cooperation across myriad of fields," it added.

"During the global pandemic, the two countries collaborated closely in the health sector and food security," the statement mentioned.

More Stories From Pakistan

