Pakistan Welcomes Efforts For Peace In Yemen: FO

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Pakistan Monday welcomed the recent dialogue and diplomatic engagement towards the attainment of peace in Yemen with particular reference to the Saudi role and endeavors in reinforcing the efforts of the Sultanate of Oman and the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "The Saudi efforts towards an amicable resolution of the Yemeni crisis, we believe, are timely and would promote peace, stability and development in the region.""Pakistan reiterates its principled support for a political solution to the Yemeni crisis through dialogue and consultation," she added.

