Open Menu

Pakistan Welcomes Efforts For Peace In Yemen

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 28, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Pakistan welcomes efforts for peace in Yemen

Pakistan on Thursday welcomed positive outcome of the dialogue, held in Riyadh from September 14 to 18, between the officials of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and the Sultanate of Oman aimed at achieving a road map for the peace process in Yemen

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP) :Pakistan on Thursday welcomed positive outcome of the dialogue, held in Riyadh from September 14 to 18, between the officials of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and the Sultanate of Oman aimed at achieving a road map for the peace process in Yemen.

Pakistan also lauded the Saudi initiative of dialogue between the Saudi Defense Minister and the Sana’a delegation.

It reflects the positive intent of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the sagacious stewardship of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, in standing with Yemen and its people and encouraging the Yemeni parties to engage in a dialogue towards achieving a comprehensive, enduring and amicable political solution, under the United Nations’ auspices, a press statement issued by the foreign office spokesperson said.

"Pakistan reiterates its principled support for a political solution to the Yemeni crisis through dialogue and consultation," it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Yemen Riyadh Oman Road Saudi Saudi Arabia September From

Recent Stories

PMDC signs MoU with Hub Salt, Geological survey of ..

PMDC signs MoU with Hub Salt, Geological survey of Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Ceremony to mark World Investor Week on Oct 2 at P ..

Ceremony to mark World Investor Week on Oct 2 at PSX

1 minute ago
 SMIU organizes MMinister attends GCU's convocation ..

SMIU organizes MMinister attends GCU's convocation, praises its role in educatio ..

1 minute ago
 SECP proposes simplified process for all right iss ..

SECP proposes simplified process for all right issues

2 minutes ago
 Quetta reports 20 cases of conjunctivitis

Quetta reports 20 cases of conjunctivitis

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s organizes M ..

Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s organizes Mahil-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

9 minutes ago
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Bahrain defe ..

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Bahrain defense force

9 minutes ago
 Sikhs protest before UN HQ against India over Khal ..

Sikhs protest before UN HQ against India over Khalistan leader's murder

9 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

55 minutes ago
 Over 100 UK companies to showcase innovative solut ..

Over 100 UK companies to showcase innovative solutions at ADIPEC 2023

1 hour ago
 Serbia unveils its first Smart Police Station, pow ..

Serbia unveils its first Smart Police Station, powered by UAE expertise

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Vice Chairperson of Standing Co ..

Saqr Ghobash meets Vice Chairperson of Standing Committee of China’s National ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan