Pakistan Welcomes Efforts For Resolution Of Rift In Gulf Region

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 10:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Monday welcomed the reported progress towards resolution of rift in the Gulf region particularly efforts made by Kuwait.

"We particularly appreciate Kuwait's sincere efforts for helping to bridge differences and promoting reconciliation among the countries in the dispute," the foreign office spokesperson in a press release said.

Pakistan hoped that enhanced confidence and understanding among these countries would foster durable peace and prosperity in the region.

According to foreign and Arab media, Kuwait and Saudi foreign ministers had already indicated progress towards ending a Gulf row.

"Fruitful discussion has taken place recently in which all sides expressed their keenness for Gulf and Arab unity and stability, and to reach a final agreement that realizes lasting solidarity," Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Sabah said in a statement read out on Kuwait tv on Friday.

More Stories From Pakistan

