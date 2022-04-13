UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Welcomes Establishment Of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2022 | 09:23 PM

Pakistan on Wednesday welcomes the establishment of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, successful conclusion of the GCC hosted intra-Yemeni dialogue in Riyadh, and the UN Special Envoy's announcement of a truce in Yemen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday welcomes the establishment of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, successful conclusion of the GCC hosted intra-Yemeni dialogue in Riyadh, and the UN Special Envoy's announcement of a truce in Yemen.

Pakistan considered the establishment of the Council an important step in the right direction, that would help promote comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

"Pakistan fully supports the initiatives by the GCC and the Saudi efforts for peaceful settlement of the conflict in Yemen. We urge all parties to the conflict in Yemen to engage in a meaningful dialogue to end hostilities and ensure regional peace and stability," it was added.

