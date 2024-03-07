Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says the Council of Foreign Ministers has held the occupying power fully responsible for the ongoing genocide of civilians in Gaza.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2024) Pakistan welcomes the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Jeddah and supports its strong condemnation of the unprecedented Israeli aggression against civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip and the entire Occupied Palestinian Territory.

This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at her weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Spokesperson said the Council of Foreign Ministers has held the occupying power fully responsible for the ongoing genocide of civilians in Gaza.

She said we join their call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and cessation of Israeli aggression and the provision of unimpeded and adequate humanitarian, medical and relief aid, the provision of water and electricity, and the opening of humanitarian corridors to deliver urgent aid.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said as we move towards the holy month of Ramzan, we also call for urgent relief to the people of Palestine and unrestricted access to Palestinians to pray in the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque.