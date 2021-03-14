Pakistan welcomes formation of Govt of National Unity in Libya

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Office Spokesman Sunday said Pakistan welcomed the endorsement by the Libyan Parliament to the cabinet proposed by the Prime Minister-designate of Libya and the successful formation of the Government of National Unity.

In a statement he said, "We wish the Libyan parliamentary and political leaderships every success.

""We appreciate the resolve of the Libyan people for peace and security, which has led to this outcome. We also acknowledge the positive role played by the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), as well as the efforts of the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Libya.""Pakistan accords high importance to its historically close and cordial ties with Libya. We remain committed to advancing our bilateral cooperation as well as coordination at the regional and international fora," he concluded.