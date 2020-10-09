Pakistan welcomes French investment, technological cooperation in agri sector: Minister

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said that with a huge potential in agriculture and agri-products, Pakistan welcomed French investment, technology and expertise in the sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said that with a huge potential in agriculture and agri-products, Pakistan welcomed French investment, technology and expertise in the sector.

Addressing a webinar on Pakistan's agriculture sector attended by 25 French companies, the minister said being the backbone of Pakistan's economy, agriculture did not only provide food security to the people but also huge employment opportunities.

The webinar was organized by the largest business federation of France, MEDEF in cooperation with the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris, a press release said.

Fakhar Imam said in addition to modernizing agriculture, Pakistan also wanted to develop the allied sectors like fisheries, livestock, processing of fruits, meat production and dairy as well as organic farming.

In his introductory remarks, President Total Global Services Thierry Pfilmlin, also President of Pakistan-France Business Council, introduced MEDEF, as the largest employer federation in France which was established in 1998. It has more than 750,000 member firms, 90% of them being small and medium enterprises with fewer than 50 employees.

He said every year, MEDEF International organised a number of delegations of French business leaders with tangible projects to targeted countries, especially developing countries.

Charge d'Affaires at Embassy of Pakistan Muhammad Amjad Aziz Qazi praised the long-standing cooperation with MEDEF and pointed out at a huge potential for bilateral cooperation in the agriculture sector.

He said agriculture was the mainstay of Pakistan's economy and an important sector in French economy and Pakistan could benefit from French best practices in the sector.

Representative of French Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sylvian Maestracci said that France was the world's seventh largest agricultural producer, fourth largest agricultural exporter and EU's leading agricultural power, accounting for about one-third of all agricultural land within the EU.

He said more than half of French farms were primarily devoted to animal production, which accounted for 43% of France's total agricultural produce equaling 25.7 billion Euros.

The participating French companies expressed keen interest in Pakistan's agricultural sector and sought information on various sub-sectors including dairy, animal husbandry, seed production, organic farming and forestation in which they could cooperate with Pakistan.