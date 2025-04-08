Pakistan welcomes int’l institutions to explore investment opportunities: COAS Gen Munir

(@Abdulla99267510)

General Asim Munir emphasizes Pakistan needs engineers, geologists, operators and skilled mining professionals to harness its mineral wealth

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2025) Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday said Pakistan is ready to emerge as a leader in the global mineral economy.

Addressing the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said Pakistan welcomes international institutions to introduce their expertise, explore investment opportunities, and partner with the country in developing its vast resource potential.

The Army Chief emphasized that Pakistan needs engineers, geologists, operators and skilled mining professionals to harness its mineral wealth. That is why, students are being sent abroad for training to advance this sector.

He said currently, twenty-seven Pakistani students from Balochistan are receiving training in mineral exploration in Zambia and Argentina. He said the goal is to develop a strong workforce, expertise,and human resources for the mineral sector.

General Syed Asim Munir further said economic security has become a critical component of national security. He assured that the Pakistan Army would ensure a robust security framework and proactive measures to safeguard the interests and trust of partners and investors.

He also emphasized that the development of upstream and downstream mineral industries in Pakistan will be prioritized.

The Army Chief stressed the importance of investing in refining and value addition in Pakistan to optimize costs and diversify markets.

He said with vast mineral reserves beneath the feet of the Pakistani people, skills in their hands and a transparent mineral policy in place, there is no room for despair or inaction.

He urged the people to move forward and strive for both their country and themselves.

General Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed that Pakistanis collectively assure their partners and investors that utilizing their expertise for business and mineral wealth extraction is a national aspiration. He emphasized Pakistan can be trusted as a reliable partner with confidence.

The Army Chief also acknowledged the efforts of Baloch tribal elders, who have played a crucial role in promoting mining activities and advancing the development of Balochistan.

He remarked that through collaboration, Pakistan’s mineral sector can foster regional development, prosperity and sustainability for collective benefit.