ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Thursday said Pakistan appreciates Iran's continued support on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The state minister expressed these views in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting focused on various aspects pertaining to further strengthening bilateral fraternal relations between the two countries.

Khar lauded the similarity of views between Pakistan and Iran on important regional and international issues.