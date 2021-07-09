UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Welcomes Iran's Engagement With Afghan Parties For Peace

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Pakistan welcomes Iran's engagement with Afghan parties for peace

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Friday welcomed Iran's engagement with the Taliban and the Afghan government delegation to sort out a peaceful solution for the conflict-hit country after the pullout of American troops.

"Pakistan welcomes Iran's engagement with Afghan parties to achieve a negotiated political settlement," the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in response to queries by media persons about the visit of Taliban and Afghan government delegations to Tehran.

Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan considered the role of Iran in Afghan peace process as important. "Iran, like Pakistan, is a neighbouring country of Afghanistan and host to millions of Afghans refugees," he adedd.

He hoped that the Afghan parties would seize the opportunity and achieve an "inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement".

Tehran recently hosted the first significant peace talks in months in a previously unannounced meeting that comes as U.S. forces leave.

The high-level peace talks between the Afghan sides follow months-old discussions in Qatar that have been stalled by a diplomatic impasse and escalating violence.

A joint statement released after the talks on Thursday said the Afghan government and Taliban agreed that "war is not the solution to the Afghanistan problem" and that all efforts must be director toward achieving a peaceful political solution.

The two sides also agreed to continue talks on the specific mechanisms of achieving lasting peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Foreign Office Iran Visit Qatar Tehran Media All Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Afghan FM seeks Pakistan’s help for talks with T ..

1 hour ago

‘Ghabrana Nahi,’: Babar Azam motivates teammat ..

2 hours ago

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

2 hours ago

Mahira Khan is all set for ‘Hum Kahan se sachay ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.97 a barrel T ..

3 hours ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.