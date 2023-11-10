Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riyadh tomorrow: FO

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2023) Pakistan welcomed the forthcoming Extraordinary Islamic Summit to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia tomorrow.

At her weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has been convened in response to the unprecedented Israeli attacks on Gaza and its environs, which have posed a grave threat to civilian population and precipitated a humanitarian crisis.

She said Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will represent Pakistan in the Extraordinary OIC Summit.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to play its role to advance international consensus and galvanize efforts for an urgent end to Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and urgent provision of relief assistance to the people of Gaza.

She said as a tragedy of epic proportions unfolds in Gaza, the UN Security Council must act to fulfill its responsibility to uphold peace and call for an urgent and unconditional ceasefire, lifting of the siege and commencement of rapid, unhindered humanitarian assistance.

The Spokesperson said backers of Israel must prevail upon it to abandon its plans for settler colonialism, forced displacement and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said as an occupying power, Israel must fulfill its obligations under the Fourth Geneva Convention and forthwith end the carnage in Gaza.

Turning to longstanding Kashmir issue, she said Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Replying to a question with regard to individuals who are destined to be repatriated and settled in third countries, the Spokesperson said Pakistan is in contact with these countries including the United States, and we are working out the modalities for the settlement process to be completed as early as possible.

To another question, she said Pakistan's policy with regard to repatriation of individuals, who are currently in Pakistan in violation of Pakistan's immigration laws, is based on international practice. She said this policy is reflective of Pakistan's desire to implement its own laws.