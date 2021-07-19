Pakistan on Monday welcomed the ongoing engagement between the two Afghan sides in Doha, Qatar and termed the issuance of a joint statement at the conclusion of the two-day talks as 'a positive development'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Monday welcomed the ongoing engagement between the two Afghan sides in Doha, Qatar and termed the issuance of a joint statement at the conclusion of the two-day talks as 'a positive development'.

"Pakistan believes that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict and that a negotiated political settlement through Afghan-owned and Afghan-led process is the only way forward," Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

The spokesperson said Pakistan hoped that the Afghan sides would continue their engagement in future in a meaningful manner.

"This will help in reduction of violence, weaken the hands of spoilers and pave the way for establishment of lasting peace in Afghanistan," it was added.

As per details, on Sunday, the Afghan government and Taliban delegations, in a joint statement showed commitment to meet again and expedite peace negotiations.