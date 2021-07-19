UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Welcomes Issuance Of Doha's Joint Statement Between Afghan Sides

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:03 PM

Pakistan welcomes issuance of Doha's joint statement between Afghan sides

Pakistan on Monday welcomed the ongoing engagement between the two Afghan sides in Doha, Qatar and termed the issuance of a joint statement at the conclusion of the two-day talks as 'a positive development'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Monday welcomed the ongoing engagement between the two Afghan sides in Doha, Qatar and termed the issuance of a joint statement at the conclusion of the two-day talks as 'a positive development'.

"Pakistan believes that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict and that a negotiated political settlement through Afghan-owned and Afghan-led process is the only way forward," Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

The spokesperson said Pakistan hoped that the Afghan sides would continue their engagement in future in a meaningful manner.

"This will help in reduction of violence, weaken the hands of spoilers and pave the way for establishment of lasting peace in Afghanistan," it was added.

As per details, on Sunday, the Afghan government and Taliban delegations, in a joint statement showed commitment to meet again and expedite peace negotiations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Foreign Office Qatar Doha Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE lea ..

7 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings t ..

7 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings t ..

7 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja dislikes Pakistan’s tactics against E ..

11 minutes ago

PM congratulates new Nepalese counterpart on winni ..

17 minutes ago

RI awarded in rape and kidnapping case

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.