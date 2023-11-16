Pakistan welcomes joint declaration of Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says Pakistan condemns repeated Israeli attacks on the premises and personnel of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and other humanitarian agencies, including the Headquarters of Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2022) Pakistan welcomes the joint declaration of the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit held in Saudi Arabia that urged the UN Security Council to enforce UN resolutions against Israel; its demand for ceasing export of weapons to the occupying force; and its call for international Criminal Court's investigation into Israeli crimes.

At her weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan condemns repeated Israeli attacks on the premises and personnel of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and other humanitarian agencies, including the Headquarters of Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza.

She said we join the UN in paying homage to the workers of UNRWA and other humanitarian agencies who lost their lives in Gaza and appreciate their steadfast dedication to the people in need.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan also condemns Israel’s war on hospitals in Gaza as hospital after hospital is being targeted by the occupation forces in complete disregard of international law.

She said we are appalled by Israeli incursion into Al-Shifa hospital, placing patients, medical staff and civilians at risk.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we join the international community to hold Israeli occupation accountable for its attacks against hospitals.

She said Israel must also be held accountable for deliberately targeting mosques, churches and schools sheltering civilians who have been rendered homeless because of Israel’s destruction of their homes.

The Spokesperson said by decimating civilian infrastructure and symbols of self-governance, including the legislative council, Israel is deliberately making Gaza uninhabitable for its civilian population.

She said the backers of Israel must stop Israel from implementing its plans for ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.

She said as demanded by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, all countries must also stop exporting weapons and ammunition to the occupation authorities that are used by their military and settlers to kill Palestinian people and destroy their homes, properties and civilian infrastructure.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson once again urged the international community to act swiftly, collectively and meaningfully to stop the ongoing aggression by the Israeli occupation forces and hold Israel accountable for the war crimes being perpetrated in the Occupied Palestine.