Pakistan welcomes limited Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, lauds US engagement for agreement: FO spox

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Pakistan on Thursday welcomed the recently agreed upon limited ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, prohibiting attacks on energy infrastructure and ensuring safe navigation in the Black Sea.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, at his weekly press briefing here, appreciated the active engagement of the US administration and its leadership in securing the agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

He expressed optimism that the new momentum generated by these initial steps would eventually lead to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire.

"Pakistan’s position on the Ukraine conflict has been consistent. Pakistan has enjoyed friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine. We have always advocated dialogue and diplomacy, immediate cessation of hostilities and peaceful resolution of this conflict," he remarked.

The spokesperson said that Israel’s continued and repeated incursions and air strikes into the Syrian territory, continued violations of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement, and its declared intent for an indefinite presence and full demilitarisation of Syria were unacceptable, "constitute blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and undermine international law and regional stability."

He said that durable peace in Syria hinged on a credible political transition, national unity and reconciliation and inclusive governance.

Spokesperson Khan expressed concerns over the series of raids by the Indian authorities on the residences belonging to members of different constituents of All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) which he said were aimed at crushing dissent and intimidating the local people.

"We urge the Indian authorities to stop these oppressive measures, and respect the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people, including their right to self-determination," he said.

Coming to a statement by the UN experts demanding the release of Baloch protestors, the spokesperson said the comments lacked balance and proportionality, downplaying civilian casualties inflicted by terrorist attacks while disregarding the crimes committed by miscreants who deliberately disrupt public services, obstruct freedom of movement, and create an atmosphere of insecurity.

He said that such elements were not mere protesters but active participants in a broader campaign of lawlessness and violence.

"Hiding behind a facade of alleged grievances, these elements are operating in collusion with terrorists evident from their coordinated efforts to obstruct State responses, including synchronized roadblocks facilitating terrorist attacks."

He said that the latest proof of this nexus was their unlawful storming of the District Hospital in Quetta, where they forcibly seized the bodies of five terrorists eliminated during the Jaffar Express hostage rescue operation. Three of these bodies were retrieved back from these violent protestors by the police.

He said that the pattern of "selective and disproportionate" focus by the UN machinery served no constructive purpose. Instead, it inadvertently emboldens extremist elements, fuels unwarranted media sensationalism, incites disorder, and most alarmingly exacerbates societal polarization and fragmentation, he added.

He said that the statement by the UN Special Procedures Mandate Holders stood in stark contradiction to the very essence and spirit of the UN’s own Resolution 2354.

"Rather than supporting a sovereign State in its determined and resolute efforts to combat terrorism, such statements risk legitimizing extremist narratives, an outcome that is not only counterproductive but also fundamentally at odds with the principles the UN purports to uphold."

He also apprised the media of the recent visit of Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq to Kabul, he said that during a meeting with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi, both sides exchanged views on all issues of mutual concern, including peace and security, trade and economic cooperation, as well as people-to-people contacts.

Both sides agreed to enhance high-level engagement and dialogue to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The two sides also reinforced their commitment to a mutually beneficial bilateral relationship, with a view to achieving lasting regional peace and stability.

To a question about a Pakistan-specific bill being introduced in the US House of Representatives, he called it an initiative of a single individual legislator, not the position of the US government.

"We believe that the timing and context of the bill does not align well with the current positive dynamics of Pakistan-US bilateral relations based on mutual respect, understanding and non-interference in each other's affairs.We hope that the US Congress will continue its supportive role in strengthening Pakistan-US ties and focus on avenues of mutual collaboration that benefit both our peoples and countries."

To a question, he told the media that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi was visiting London, New York and Washington, where he has held bilateral meetings. In London, he met the Secretary General of the Commonwealth and held important meetings with key leaders of US Congress in the United States.

Asked about the Pakistani journalists' visit to Israel, he reiterated that Pakistani passports explicitly stated that they were not valid for travel to Israel. Therefore, no such visit is possible under the existing regulations, he added.

He said that the government was trying to figure out the legal implications.

"Because it is just like a person entering another country without a passport. So the question is that how can he or she enter that country, unless that particular country, through a special arrangement, allows him or her to come."

Responding to a query about the US sanctions on 19 Pakistani companies, Spokesperson Khan said that the export restrictions by the US unfairly targeted Pakistan's commercial entities without any evidence whatsoever.

"Such biased and politically motivated actions are counterproductive to the objectives of global export controls and obstruct the legitimate access to technology for socio-economic development."