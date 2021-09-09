Pakistan welcomes new APHC chairman, reiterates its support

Pakistan on Wednesday said it would continue to provide all possible assistance to the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday said it would continue to provide all possible assistance to the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

"Pakistan welcomes the decision by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) to appoint Masrat Alam Bhat as the new Chairman of APHC along with Shabbir Ahmad Shah and Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar as Vice Chairmen," Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

As the true representatives of the Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), APHC leadership was the real voice of their aspirations," it added.

The APHC leaders had for years been in the forefront of the struggle for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people, it added.

They would undoubtedly receive the support of the masses as the torchbearers of the Kashmiris' struggle against illegal Indian occupation of the parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the statement concluded.