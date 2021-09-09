UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Welcomes New APHC Chairman, Reiterates Its Support

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:01 AM

Pakistan welcomes new APHC chairman, reiterates its support

Pakistan on Wednesday said it would continue to provide all possible assistance to the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday said it would continue to provide all possible assistance to the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

"Pakistan welcomes the decision by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) to appoint Masrat Alam Bhat as the new Chairman of APHC along with Shabbir Ahmad Shah and Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar as Vice Chairmen," Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

As the true representatives of the Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), APHC leadership was the real voice of their aspirations," it added.

The APHC leaders had for years been in the forefront of the struggle for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people, it added.

They would undoubtedly receive the support of the masses as the torchbearers of the Kashmiris' struggle against illegal Indian occupation of the parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the statement concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu All

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Ru ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Russian Federal Assembly Deputy ..

3 hours ago
 Afghanistan's Future Up to Its People to Decide - ..

Afghanistan's Future Up to Its People to Decide - Uzbek Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership ..

3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ highlights role of d ..

3 hours ago
 BCDA striving for development of coastal belt of B ..

BCDA striving for development of coastal belt of Balochistan: DG Asadullah

2 minutes ago
 Virginia Removes Statue of Confederate General Lee ..

Virginia Removes Statue of Confederate General Lee from State Capital

3 minutes ago
 Serbian Prime Minister Calls for EU Migration Poli ..

Serbian Prime Minister Calls for EU Migration Policy to Address Influx of Afghan ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.