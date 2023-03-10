Pakistan welcomes normalization of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia, Iran

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan on Friday warmly welcomed the normalization of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan on Friday warmly welcomed the normalization of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The normalization of relations between the two countries was facilitated by China.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson, in a statement, said: "Pakistan firmly believes that this important diplomatic breakthrough will contribute to peace and stability in the region and beyond.

"We commend the role played by China's visionary leadership in coordinating this historic agreement which reflects the power of constructive engagement and meaningful dialogue.

We laud the sagacious leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran for this very positive development.

"With a history of consistently supporting and coordinating efforts for bridging gaps between the two brotherly countries, Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in the middle East and the region. We hope this positive step would define a template for regional cooperation and harmony."