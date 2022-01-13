UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Welcomes P-5 Joint Statement On Preventing Nuclear War, Avoiding Arms Races

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2022) Pakistan has welcomed the Joint Statement by the P-5 on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races.

In response to media queries on the joint statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said it is a positive development.

He said this understanding among the permanent members of the UN Security Council can pave the way for concrete measures for strategic stability at the global and regional levels.

He said the P-5 statement rightly acknowledges the imperative of creating conducive security environment for meaningful progress on nuclear disarmament.

This will include addressing the underlying security concerns of states, pacific settlement of outstanding disputes, and cessation of destabilizing arms build ups that accentuate asymmetries.

In the context of South Asia, the Spokesperson said Pakistan's proposal for a Strategic Restraint Regime, encompassing nuclear and missile restraint, conventional balance and settlement of disputes, can contribute significantly towards maintaining strategic stability and avoiding military conflict.

He said Pakistan fully agrees with the need for effective measures by all nuclear powers to guard against any unauthorized or unintended use of nuclear weapons.

More Stories From Pakistan

