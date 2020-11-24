UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Welcomes Release Of Prisoners In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:01 PM

Pakistan welcomes release of prisoners in Afghanistan

Pakistan on Tuesday welcomed a decree by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for the release of Pakistani prisoners in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday welcomed a decree by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for the release of Pakistani prisoners in Afghanistan.

These prisoners had completed their terms but remained incarcerated due to non-payment of fines besides, while others who had about one or less than one month remaining in their prison terms.

"Pakistan appreciates this humanitarian gesture which will provide relief to the individuals and their families covered by this decision," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to continue mutual engagement leading to facilitation and benefits for the people on both sides, he further added.

