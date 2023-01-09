UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Fahad Hussain on Monday welcomed the response of the international community and donor agencies for flood rehabilitation work in Pakistan.

Talking to a private television channel, he said an overwhelming response from international fraternity and donor organizations would held address issues of flood-hit people of Pakistan. In the first session, he said Pakistan has received more than eight billion Dollar pledges made by various countries and donor agencies for flood rehabilitation works.

These are the roughly estimated figures, he said adding that Pakistan will have an official tabulation of pledged amount at the end of the conference. This is good news for the people of flood-stricken areas of Pakistan, he said.

In response to a question about the scheduled meeting of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar with officials of IMF, he said the finance minister would have the meeting on the sideline of the conference shortly.

