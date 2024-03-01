Pakistan Welcomes Resumption Of CASA-1000 Activities In Afghanistan By WB
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Government of Pakistan has welcomed the recent announcement by the World Bank that, among other initiatives in support of the people of Afghanistan related to its “Approach 3.0”, the Central Asia-South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project (“CASA-1000”) in Afghanistan will be resumed.
The request was made in December by all three neighboring countries participating in the project. “This announcement marks a significant step forward in the region's commitment to energy collaboration,” said a news release issued here on Friday.
As a result, the Government of Pakistan is pleased to announce it has joined the other neighboring countries – the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan – in signing a Joint Declaration to thank the World Bank for its timely response in approving the “ring-fenced” resumption of construction in Afghanistan, as well as to confirm their agreement to fully support the World Bank in the implementation of the parameters agreed with its Board for the resumption of CASA-1000 construction activities in Afghanistan.
CASA-1000 is a $1.2 billion regional project to bring clean energy from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan via Afghanistan.
