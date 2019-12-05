Pakistan welcomes resumption of U.S-Taliban talks

Pakistan on Thursday welcomed the announcement regarding resumption of the U.S.-Taliban talks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistan on Thursday welcomed the announcement regarding resumption of the U.S.-Taliban talks.

"We hope that it will lead to intra-Afghan negotiations and ultimately to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Pakistan encourages all parties to the conflict to engage constructively as a shared responsibility," a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.

Pakistan has always maintained that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, the statement said, adding that an inclusive peace and reconciliation process, involving all segments of the Afghan society, was the only practical way forward.