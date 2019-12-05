UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Welcomes Resumption Of U.S-Taliban Talks

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:52 PM

Pakistan welcomes resumption of U.S-Taliban talks

Pakistan on Thursday welcomed the announcement regarding resumption of the U.S.-Taliban talks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Thursday welcomed the announcement regarding resumption of the U.S.-Taliban talks.

"We hope that it will lead to intra-Afghan negotiations and ultimately to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Pakistan encourages all parties to the conflict to engage constructively as a shared responsibility," a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.

Pakistan has always maintained that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, the statement said, adding that an inclusive peace and reconciliation process, involving all segments of the Afghan society, was the only practical way forward.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Foreign Office Lead All

Recent Stories

Labour Has 25-Point Lead Over Tories Among UK's Et ..

3 minutes ago

Top Israeli Diplomat Says Hopes UK's Corbyn to Los ..

4 minutes ago

Voters can bring change through ballot: Regional E ..

4 minutes ago

Afghan woman killed in fire at Greek migrant camp

7 minutes ago

Erdogan Expects NATO Support in Fight Against Kurd ..

7 minutes ago

Trump Urges House to Impeach Quickly, Wants Senate ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.