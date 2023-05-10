UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Welcomes Saudi Arabia's Efforts For Peace In Sudan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia's efforts for peace in Sudan

Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed the efforts of Saudi Arabia to facilitate the pre-negotiation talks in Jeddah between the representatives of Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces geared to reaching a short-term ceasefire agreement and subsequent delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance to those affected by the conflict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed the efforts of Saudi Arabia to facilitate the pre-negotiation talks in Jeddah between the representatives of Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces geared to reaching a short-term ceasefire agreement and subsequent delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance to those affected by the conflict.

�"Pakistan reiterates its principled support for a political solution to the Sudan situation through dialogue and consultation," the foreign office spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Jeddah Saudi Arabia Sudan Agreement

Recent Stories

Treaty on CFE Outdated to Western Actions - Russia ..

Treaty on CFE Outdated to Western Actions - Russia's Ryabkov

2 minutes ago
 White House Says Debt Ceiling Talks 'Most Importan ..

White House Says Debt Ceiling Talks 'Most Important' Agenda Item Ahead of G7 Tri ..

2 minutes ago
 18th Amendment fully empowered ECP making it auton ..

18th Amendment fully empowered ECP making it autonomous: Azam Tarar

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan governor seeks effective legislation a ..

Balochistan governor seeks effective legislation against 'honor' killing

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) detects ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) detects 2,725 suspected meters in Apri ..

2 minutes ago
 France to Block Websites Sharing News Content of S ..

France to Block Websites Sharing News Content of Sputnik, RT France - Minister

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.