ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed the efforts of Saudi Arabia to facilitate the pre-negotiation talks in Jeddah between the representatives of Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces geared to reaching a short-term ceasefire agreement and subsequent delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance to those affected by the conflict.

"Pakistan reiterates its principled support for a political solution to the Sudan situation through dialogue and consultation," the foreign office spokesperson said.