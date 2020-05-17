UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Welcomes Signing Of Agreement Between Afghan Political Leaders

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

Pakistan welcomes signing of agreement between Afghan political leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Sunday welcomed the signing of an agreement between political leaders in Kabul regarding formation of inclusive government and High Council of National Reconciliation.

  "At this critical juncture, it is vitally important that all Afghan leaders work together constructively in the supreme interest of the Afghan people and help bring lasting peace and stability to the country affected by decades of violence and conflict," Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

  She said this was imperative also for being able to effectively respond to the formidable challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

  The spokesperson said the US-Taliban Peace Agreement had created a historic opportunity, which must be seized by all Afghan stakeholders to advance the goals of peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

  She said it was critical that the Intra-Afghan negotiations commenced at the earliest, culminating in a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

  Pakistan urged all Afghan parties to honour their respective commitments, work with perseverance and sense of common purpose, and also guard against the machinations of any spoilers, from within and without.

 "While reaffirming our abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, Pakistan reiterates its commitment to continue to support a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and its neighbours," the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Foreign Office Sunday All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

FAHR reveals results of study on performance of re ..

53 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi discusses cultural, creative cooper ..

1 hour ago

Ankabut to organise â€˜Virtualâ€™ meeting on role ..

2 hours ago

India extends lockdown for two more weeks to conta ..

2 hours ago

UAE underscores commitment to global health securi ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED12.8 mn to Fujairah ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.