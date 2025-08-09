Pakistan Welcomes Signing Of Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 11:46 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Saturday welcomed the signing of the peace agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.
In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "This historic moment reflects the wisdom and sagacity of Azerbaijan’s leadership in bringing a prolonged conflict to a peaceful resolution.
"Pakistan acknowledges and appreciates the efforts of President Trump in fostering conflict resolution and promoting peace across various regions of the world," he said adding, "As a steadfast advocate for peace and stability in the Caucasus and beyond, Pakistan hopes this agreement will mark the beginning of a new era of prosperity and enduring peace- not only for Azerbaijan and Armenia but for the entire region."
