Pakistan welcomes signing of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Saturday welcomed the signing of the peace agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "This historic moment reflects the wisdom and sagacity of Azerbaijan’s leadership in bringing a prolonged conflict to a peaceful resolution.

"Pakistan acknowledges and appreciates the efforts of President Trump in fostering conflict resolution and promoting peace across various regions of the world," he said adding, "As a steadfast advocate for peace and stability in the Caucasus and beyond, Pakistan hopes this agreement will mark the beginning of a new era of prosperity and enduring peace- not only for Azerbaijan and Armenia but for the entire region."