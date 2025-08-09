Open Menu

Pakistan Welcomes Signing Of Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 11:46 PM

Pakistan welcomes signing of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Pakistan Saturday welcomed the signing of the peace agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Saturday welcomed the signing of the peace agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "This historic moment reflects the wisdom and sagacity of Azerbaijan’s leadership in bringing a prolonged conflict to a peaceful resolution.

"

"Pakistan acknowledges and appreciates the efforts of President Trump in fostering conflict resolution and promoting peace across various regions of the world," he said adding, "As a steadfast advocate for peace and stability in the Caucasus and beyond, Pakistan hopes this agreement will mark the beginning of a new era of prosperity and enduring peace- not only for Azerbaijan and Armenia but for the entire region."

Recent Stories

Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate cha ..

Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Indep ..

3 minutes ago
 SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch P ..

SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch Pakistan’s first Satellite-Po ..

3 minutes ago
 Japanese delegation explores investment in KP

Japanese delegation explores investment in KP

3 minutes ago
 First phase of Hajj application process concludes ..

First phase of Hajj application process concludes with over 71,000 submissions

3 minutes ago
 Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan c ..

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year

3 hours ago
 Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedr ..

Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain

3 hours ago
Azerbaijan, US strengthen ties, advance peace proc ..

Azerbaijan, US strengthen ties, advance peace process with Armenia

32 seconds ago
 UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..

4 hours ago
 WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts w ..

WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025

4 hours ago
 Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: ..

Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..

4 hours ago
 PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity i ..

PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar

4 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes signing of peace agreement betwe ..

Pakistan welcomes signing of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan