Pakistan welcomes Sikhs: Fayyaz ul Hassan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Provisional Minister of Punjab for Colonies Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Sunday applauding the Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistani nation has opened its heart for the Sikhs of the world by opening the Kartarpur corridor to allow them to pay homage to their Baba Guru Nanak in Narowal.

Talking to a private news channel he said the history will mark the Imran khan's efforts in golden words as he tried hard to build cultural and religious harmony among two nuclear powers of the sub continent.

Opposition party leaders are immensely insecure of incumbent premier's growing popularity among masses as he stood for the humanity, the corrupt leaders who looted the national kitty would not be spared at any cost, he added.

The initiative would pave the way of image building of Pakistan through out the world as a gesture of peace by the government which is indigestible for the Indian government, he mentioned.