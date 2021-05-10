Pakistan on Monday welcomed the three-day ceasefire announced by Taliban in Afghanistan on the eve of Eidul Fitr

"We fully support all efforts that lead to reduction in violence and contribute to achieving durable stability and lasting peace in Afghanistan," the Foreign Office said.

The Taliban declared a three-day ceasefire across Afghanistan to mark this week's Eidul Fitr holidays.

"Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are instructed to halt all offensive operations against the enemy countrywide from the first till the third day of Eid," a statement released by the Taliban said on Monday.

"But if the enemy conducts any assault or attack against you during these days, stand ready to robustly protect and defend yourselves and your territory," it added.

Pakistan earlier strongly condemned the terrorist incidents in Afghan capital Kabul and two provinces Zabul and Parwan that led to killing of several civilians.