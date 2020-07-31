Pakistan welcomes three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for Eid-ul-Azha

(@fidahassanain)

Foreign Office says Pakistan believes that this is a positive development towards advancing the goal of a peace and stable Afghanistan, hoping that further steps will be taken to implement the US-Taliban Peace agreement leading to Intra-Afghan negotiations.

In a statement in Islamabad, Foreign Office said Pakistan believes that this is a positive development towards advancing the goal of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, and hope that further steps will be taken to implement the US-Taliban Peace Agreement leading to Intra-Afghan negotiations.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan remains committed to a peaceful, stable, democratic, prosperous and united Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours.

Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq in a tweet has also welcomed the development.