Pakistan Welcomes Three-day Ceasefire In Afghanistan For Eid-ul-Azha

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:24 AM

Pakistan welcomes three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for Eid-ul-Azha

Foreign Office says Pakistan believes that this is a positive development towards advancing the goal of a peace and stable Afghanistan, hoping that further steps will be taken to implement the US-Taliban Peace agreement leading to Intra-Afghan negotiations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2020) Pakistan welcomed an announcement by Afghan Taliban for a three-day ceasefire on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and a similar reciprocal statement by Afghan government here on Friday.

In a statement in Islamabad, Foreign Office said Pakistan believes that this is a positive development towards advancing the goal of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, and hope that further steps will be taken to implement the US-Taliban Peace Agreement leading to Intra-Afghan negotiations.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan remains committed to a peaceful, stable, democratic, prosperous and united Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours.

Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq in a tweet has also welcomed the development.

