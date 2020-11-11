UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Welcomes Trilateral Agreement Over Nagorno Karabagh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:15 AM

Pakistan welcomes trilateral agreement over Nagorno Karabagh

Pakistan Tuesday welcomed the recent announcement of cessation of hostilities by the relevant parties over Nagorno Karabagh region and the trilateral agreement facilitated by Russian Federation paving way for liberation of Azerbaijan territories from the Armenian occupation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ):Pakistan Tuesday welcomed the recent announcement of cessation of hostilities by the relevant parties over Nagorno Karabagh region and the trilateral agreement facilitated by Russian Federation paving way for liberation of Azerbaijan territories from the Armenian occupation.

"We congratulate the government and brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the liberation of their territories. It is hoped that this will lead to an era of stability and prosperity in the region and will pave way for the return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral lands," the foreign office spokesperson said in a press release.

The trilateral agreement facilitated by the Russian Federation offered a renewed opportunity for establishing peace in the South Caucasus region.

"Pakistan has consistently supported the resolution of Nagorno Karabagh dispute in accordance with international law and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions," the spokesperson further added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Foreign Office United Nations Russia Lead Azerbaijan From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Spanish bank Sabadell to cut 1,800 jobs: union

3 minutes ago

UN chief mourns Saeb Erekat's death, saying he wa ..

6 minutes ago

Pompeo Says Will Travel to France, Turkey, Israel ..

6 minutes ago

UN Grateful for Russian Efforts to Reach Ceasefire ..

6 minutes ago

Zakharova Says Russian-Turkish Center Unrelated to ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Jamal Al Kaabi as Under ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.