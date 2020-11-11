Pakistan welcomes trilateral agreement over Nagorno Karabagh

Pakistan Tuesday welcomed the recent announcement of cessation of hostilities by the relevant parties over Nagorno Karabagh region and the trilateral agreement facilitated by Russian Federation paving way for liberation of Azerbaijan territories from the Armenian occupation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ):Pakistan Tuesday welcomed the recent announcement of cessation of hostilities by the relevant parties over Nagorno Karabagh region and the trilateral agreement facilitated by Russian Federation paving way for liberation of Azerbaijan territories from the Armenian occupation.

"We congratulate the government and brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the liberation of their territories. It is hoped that this will lead to an era of stability and prosperity in the region and will pave way for the return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral lands," the foreign office spokesperson said in a press release.

The trilateral agreement facilitated by the Russian Federation offered a renewed opportunity for establishing peace in the South Caucasus region.

"Pakistan has consistently supported the resolution of Nagorno Karabagh dispute in accordance with international law and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions," the spokesperson further added.