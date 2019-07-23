Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has on Tuesday said that Pakistan welcomes US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate the Kashmir issue

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader took to Twitter and wrote that discussion on the Kashmir dispute in the meeting between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump highlighted the significance to resolve the basic issue of the region.Firdous Ashiq Awan maintained that the successful meeting between Imran Khan and Donald Trump is Pakistan's success.

The nation is proud of its leader who represented Pakistan with dignity at international level.Donald Trump's backing of Imran Khan's stance over Afghan issue and calling him a popular leader is the acknowledgement of the premier's leadership qualities and growing confidence of world community in him, she concluded.