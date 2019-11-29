Pakistan Friday welcomed United States President Donald Trump's continued willingness to pursue political settlement in Afghanistan by resuming dialogue with Taliban

"It is a positive development, which will help in establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as in region," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a twitter message said.

He said Pakistan would continue to facilitate Afghan peace and reconciliation process in close consultation with all stakeholders, adding that all parties to the conflict were encouraged to engage constructively.