Pakistan Welcomes UAE Support For Mitigating Climate Change Impacts: Amin Aslam

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan welcomes UAE support for mitigating climate change impacts: Amin Aslam

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said Pakistan welcomed United Arab Emirates (UAE) bilateral support to mitigate the challenge of climate change as the bilateral collaboration would help pave positive corridors of development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ):Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said Pakistan welcomed United Arab Emirates (UAE) bilateral support to mitigate the challenge of climate change as the bilateral collaboration would help pave positive corridors of development.

The adviser said this in meeting with UAE Ambassador, Hamid Obaid Ibrahim Alzabi.

He said Pakistan and UAE had similar notions to meet the global challenge of climate change, said a press release issued here.

The adviser during the visit of the UAE envoy briefed him about the ongoing projects of the government.

Amin noted that the government had allocated Rs 250 million for the protection of houbara bustard's breeding and habitat preservation.

Ambassador Alzabi appreciated the efforts of Pakistan for managing the impacts of climate change in the region and said, "Pakistan like Prime Minister Imran Khan has sincere leadership which is serious in reducing the effects of climate change.

" "Pakistan's Ecosystem Restoration Fund, Clean Green Programme and 10 Billion Tree Tsunami are commendable initiatives," he added.

He on behalf of the government of UAE invited the Prime Minister Imran Khan to participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Development Week and Sheikh Zayed Sustainable Development Award.

The ambassador expressed his pleasure over the government's Houbara Bustard Breeding and Habitat Conservation project. He assured financial and technical assistance of UAE government of the project, adding "UAE's government is working on Houbara breeding programmes in Morocco and Kazakhstan and it will feel delighted on collaboration with Pakistan in this regard."Ambassador Alzabi other than Houbara project UAE's government had also presented its support for renewable energy and solid waste to electricity projects.

He mentioned that there were ample opportunities for investment in Pakistan and the people of UAE considered Imran Khan's policies with reverence.

