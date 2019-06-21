Pakistan welcomes UN decision to restore Islamabad status as family station for its staff

Pakistan has welcomed the United Nations' decision to restore the status of Islamabad as family station for its international staff, after a comprehensive review of the security situation

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) Pakistan has welcomed the United Nations' decision to restore the status of Islamabad as family station for its international staff, after a comprehensive review of the security situation.In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr.

Muhammad Faisal said such a determination and classification is a rightful acknowledgement of the turnaround in the security environment in Pakistan.He said we look forward to working closely with the United Nations system in Pakistan, facilitating the valuable work that the UN officials carry out throughout the country and extending a cordial welcome to their families.