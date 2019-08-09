Pakistan welcomes UN secretary general statement over occupied Kashmir: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Advisor to PM for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Pakistan welcomes UN secretary general statement over occupied Kashmir

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) Special Advisor to PM for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Pakistan welcomes UN secretary general statement over occupied Kashmir.In her message on social networking site twitter, Firdous Ashiq said, "Pakistan welcomes the statement of UN secretary general upon occupied Kashmir and Pakistan knows that Kashmir is a disputed territory but we want Kashmir solution according to the resolutions of United Nations".

She further said that statement of UN secretary general is Pakistan's success on diplomatic front because UN and international community have trust upon Prime Minister Imran Khan.Pakistan wants right to self determination for the people of Kashmir.