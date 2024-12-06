ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Pakistan on Thursday welcomed the resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday calling on Israeli occupation authorities to withdraw from Palestinian territories and for the creation of a Palestinian state.

"The genocide in Gaza must end; civilians are being indiscriminately killed, including at food points, hospitals, and refugee shelters. This humanitarian situation needs urgent international attention," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at her weekly press briefing here.

Expressing deep concerns about the latest developments in Syria, she said that the ongoing situation would further destabilize the region and embolden terrorist organizations. She emphasised the promotion of peace and security in Syria and called for international efforts to de-escalate the situation and uphold the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria.

The spokesperson highlighted the continuing seizure of properties of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the recent seizure of properties of 13 individuals in Kishtwar District.

"Indian actions are part of an ongoing drive to confiscate Kashmir lands and properties to harass and intimidate the Kashmiri people and punish them for their dissenting political views. We urge the Indian authorities to end the ongoing campaign of seizing the properties of Kashmiri people and abide by its international obligations as an occupying power," she remarked.

Spokesperson Baloch reiterated that Pakistan would continue to extend political, diplomatic, and moral support to our Kashmiri people for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Apprising the media of diplomatic engagements during the last week, she mentioned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on December 3-4 to participate in the One Water Summit where he underscored the need for strong political will and global leadership to overcome the water crisis, which posed an existential threat to nations around the globe. He also proposed a six-point global agenda to address water-related challenges.

On the sidelines of the summit, he held bilateral meetings with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Muhammad bin Salman, and the President of France Emmanuel Macron.

She also highlighted Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar's visit to Mashhad, Iran, to participate in the 28th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). In his address, DPM Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the ECO Charter and termed the ECO Vision 2025 as a key guiding document to enhance regional cooperation among ECO member states.

He also signed the ECO Charter of Clean Energy Center, which focuses on research and development for innovative renewable clean energy sources to combat climate change.

Regarding the 9th meeting of the Pakistan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation held in Moscow from December 2 to 4, she said that besides discussing bilateral cooperation in all spheres, the two sides signed eight bilateral documents to promote cooperation in energy, education, medicine, trade, academic and technological exchanges, and industrial cooperation.

Replying to a question regarding threats of trade restrictions by China and USA upon each other, the spokesperson said "Pakistan firmly supports the approach of cooperation over confrontation. An approach that is built on reaffirmation of faith in and commitment to the UN Charter and international law. We hope that as major economies, China and the United States would manage their differences and play their role for shared prosperity and development".

With respect to ties with India, she said Pakistan had always said that it desired cooperative relations with all its neighbours, including India. "We have consistently advocated constructive engagement and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. However, the political will to resolve disputes and differences through dialogue and diplomacy seem lacking on India's part."

Responding to another query about international commentary on protests by a political party in Pakistan, she said some of the media reports were based on inaccurate and incomplete picture about the situation in Pakistan. "Pakistani Constitution upholds the freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association. Pakistan will uphold its constitution and laws, protect its citizens and institutions, and work to maintain law and order," she added.