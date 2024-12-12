Pakistan Welcomes UNGA Resolution For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza
Pakistan calls for unrestricted humanitarian access to those who are in need, full support to UNRWA
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2024) Pakistan welcomes the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution, adopted yesterday, demanding an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.
At weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan also welcomes the resolution, demanding removal of restrictions against UNRWA and its aid operations in Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
The Spokesperson said we call for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Palestine, end to genocide in Gaza, protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, unrestricted humanitarian access to those who are in need, full support to UNRWA and its mandated humanitarian activities, and healthcare to those who are in urgent need.
The Spokesperson added we also urge the international community to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes and crimes against humanity in occupied territories.
Turning to prevailing situation in Syria, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan is following the developments in Syria and is concerned about escalation of violence.
She said the government of Pakistan has always supported the efforts, aimed at finding the comprehensive solution to the crisis in Syria. We express our full support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria.
The Spokesperson said we believe that any solution to the situation in Syria should correspond to the aspiration of Syrian people for their security, stability and development.
Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan believes that it is the right of the people of Syria to determine their future and make decisions about their destiny.
She said we also support efforts to establish inclusive political process based on resolution 2254, which was unanimously approved by the UN Security Council.
The Spokesperson said we believe that no foreign interference or external imposition should determine Syria's future.
Regarding the evacuation of Pakistani nationals including Zaireen from Syria, the Spokesperson said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan's missions in Syria and Lebanon remained actively engaged in facilitating the process.
She said around four hundred seventy five Pakistanis including two hundred fifty Zaireen have crossed the Syrian border into Lebanon. She said from Beirut, they will be brought back to Islamabad soon.
The Spokesperson said we also appreciate the support extended by the Government of Lebanon in facilitating the safe return of the stranded Pakistanis from Syria.
About Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we urge India to end the suppression of the rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people, who shall be able to exercise their right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.
She reaffirmed Pakistan's continued political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiri people.
