Pakistan Welcomes UNSC Resolution Demanding Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 11:32 PM

Pakistan welcomes UNSC resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Pakistan Monday welcomed the adoption of the United Nations Security Council resolution 2728, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Monday welcomed the adoption of the United Nations Security Council resolution 2728, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the holy month of Ramazan.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “We also welcome the Security Council’s call for allowing free flow of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance, and ensuring protection of civilians in the entire Gaza Strip.”

“Over the course of past six months, Pakistan has repeatedly expressed its strong and unequivocal condemnation of the indiscriminate use of force by Israel, calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian assistance to the besieged people of Gaza, return of the displaced Palestinians, and ensuring accountability for the crimes being committed by Israel with impunity.

She said, “We call for expeditious implementation of the Security Council resolution adopted today, hoping that it will serve as a first step towards ending Israel’s brutal onslaught, ensuring a permanent ceasefire, and helping address the prevailing grave humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

“Pakistan will continue to voice its support for a just, comprehensive and durable solution through the establishment of a secure, viable, contiguous and sovereign State of Palestine on the basis of the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” the Spokesperson added.

