Pakistan welcomes UNSC resolution on ceasefire in Gaza: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 11:32 PM
Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar Monday said Pakistan welcomed the United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar Monday said Pakistan welcomed the United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
In a post on X, he said, “We urge urgent implementation of the resolution and hope the Palestinian people will have much needed respite after months of bloodshed and massacre of over 30,000 innocent civilians.”
