Open Menu

Pakistan Welcomes UNSG's Support For Ceasefire, Reaffirms Commitment To Regional Peace

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan welcomes UNSG's support for ceasefire, reaffirms commitment to regional peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Pakistan on Sunday welcomed remarks by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres regarding the recent ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, calling it a significant step toward lasting peace in South Asia.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Islamabad expressed gratitude for the Secretary-General’s comments, echoing his view that the ceasefire contributes positively to fostering a stable and peaceful regional environment.

Reaffirming its long-standing position, Pakistan emphasized that a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains central to achieving enduring peace in the region.

The statement reiterated Pakistan’s call for a resolution in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

"Pakistan attaches high importance to the role of the United Nations in promoting peace and regional stability," the Foreign Office said, underlining the country's commitment to "constructive and result-oriented dialogue" grounded in the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

23 hours ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

23 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

23 hours ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

23 hours ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

23 hours ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 day ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 day ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan