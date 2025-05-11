Pakistan Welcomes UNSG's Support For Ceasefire, Reaffirms Commitment To Regional Peace
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Pakistan on Sunday welcomed remarks by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres regarding the recent ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, calling it a significant step toward lasting peace in South Asia.
In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Islamabad expressed gratitude for the Secretary-General’s comments, echoing his view that the ceasefire contributes positively to fostering a stable and peaceful regional environment.
Reaffirming its long-standing position, Pakistan emphasized that a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains central to achieving enduring peace in the region.
The statement reiterated Pakistan’s call for a resolution in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
"Pakistan attaches high importance to the role of the United Nations in promoting peace and regional stability," the Foreign Office said, underlining the country's commitment to "constructive and result-oriented dialogue" grounded in the principles of the UN Charter and international law.
